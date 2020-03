Meghan Trainor

The “No” singer credits her pal Sam Smith — who also had vocal surgery — for convincing her to go under the knife after she canceled several tour dates in 2017. “Once my voice came back from the surgery, it was stronger than ever,” she told iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live in March 2016. “And that was perfect timing because I started this album. People say, ‘Your voice has changed so much from the first album, like the strength you can hear, you’re grown up.'”