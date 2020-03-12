Stars Who Have Undergone Vocal Surgery: Adele, Julie Andrews and More

Sheinelle Jones

The Today show cohost had a lesion removed from one of her vocal cords in February 2020. Jones recalled how she cried after waking up from surgery via Instagram. “It felt like such a powerful moment,” she captioned a picture of herself in a hospital bed. “I remember when I was little I would see older people crying in church; my mom would explain that they were ‘moved’ and ‘rejoicing,’ with happy tears. That’s how I felt today… I literally felt the power of so many well wishes and prayers.”