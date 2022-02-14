Alyssa Milano

The Charmed alum loves the game so much, she has her own line of football apparel for women called Touch. The self-proclaimed diehard New York Giants fan, whose father-in-law is the head of the “chain gang” (the crew that manages signal poles on the sidelines) for the team, also provided the commentary for a flag football game for wives and girlfriends of NFL players that took place in February 2017. “You how people sing in the shower? Sometimes I like to pretend I’m doing color commentary for the games,” she told NFL.com.