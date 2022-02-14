Colton Underwood

The season 23 Bachelor played college football for Illinois State before flirting with the NFL. (He was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 before being waived and placed on injured reserve. He also practiced with the Oakland Raiders, but was released in 2016 after injury struck.) “I had a serious shoulder issue and told myself I should get the surgery done. I couldn’t keep playing on it,” he told the JournalStar in June 2017. He’s admittedly gotten a bit rusty since then, telling Us Weekly in January 2019, “For being a former football player, I don’t actually follow the game very closely anymore.”