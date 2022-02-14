Eric Decker

Though the former NFL wide receiver announced that he was retiring from the sport in August 2018, there’s no love lost for him when it comes to the game. “He loves football so much,” his wife told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “So he’ll be getting into, like, the commentating world … You’ll be seeing him soon doing all that fun stuff.” She also shared that they had upped their viewership, saying, “He’s sitting there, studying everything, and I’m like, ‘OK! More football! I thought football wouldn’t be on anymore, but it’s still on! And we’re watching it even more now!’”