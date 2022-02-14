Gisele Bündchen

The model was a sideline staple at New England Patriots games for 20 years before rooting for her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years. Ahead of Brady’s 2022 retirement, Bündchen told the Associated Press that she only has eyes for her man on the field.

“At night if my husband is watching TV and watching football, I have my little book and I put something in my ears so I don’t hear it and I put my light [on] and have my book and I’m like, ‘Ohhh,’” she said. “He’s feeding his soul and that’s important to him to watch football. I only want to watch if I’m watching him.”