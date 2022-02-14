Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

These two may see eye to eye on a lot, but when it comes to their sports teams, “forget about it.” “It doesn’t cause friction,” the Jenny McCarthy Show host, who reps her hometown of Chicago, told NBC Sports in April 2016 of her husband, a Patriots fan. “He just made me appreciate a different team.” The former Playboy model said their rivalry actually made her like the sport on a deeper level. “It helped me like football more, because I was so hyper-focused on just Chicago, that I appreciate what [Patriots General Manager Bill] Belichick has done,” McCarthy said. The television personality also rooted for the Patriots while attending the Super Bowl with the restaurateur in 2015.