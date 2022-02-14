Kate Hudson

The Almost Famous actress and her big brother, Oliver Hudson, are mega fans when it comes to the Denver Broncos. When they made it to the Super Bowl in 2016, the two siblings, who grew up in Colorado and Los Angeles, had to be there to root on the team. “To be here with my bro is just as sweet as can be! Missing Wyatt, thinking of you!!! #GoBroncos #SuperBowl50,” the Fabletics founder shared via Instagram in February 2016.

The brother-sister duo were also in attendance at Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022.