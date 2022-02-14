Mark Wahlberg

The Boston native is a known diehard Patriots fan, even making a speech at their pregame ceremony celebration in September 2017. “PATRIOTS FANS! We’ve seen a lot of incredible moments over the past 15 years and witnessed a modern-day dynasty born before our very eyes,” he told the crowd. “We are now going to relive these historic moments and honor the championships that have come before.” Wahlberg also attended the 2017 Super Bowl, though he left the game early to tend to his sick son.