Nick Lachey

The 98 Degrees singer shared his pastime with son Camden in January 2019, posting a sweet Instagram photo of himself snuggling up to the little boy on the couch with a triumphant fist in the air. “Hoping to make this same face again on February 3rd. Let’s go #Rams!!” he wrote.

The father-son duo, however, were rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals at the February 2022 Super Bowl, which took place in L.A.