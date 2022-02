Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star is all for football season. In addition to creating a tailgate-approved décor collection for her company Draper James in the past, the actress frequently shows different football teams love each fall via social media. In 2019, she was rooting for the Tennessee Titans, who made it to the AFC Championship game. The year prior, she posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a football jersey from 1992 in honor of the Super Bowl.