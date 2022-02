Rob Lowe

After attending the NFC Championship game in January 2020, the actor posted a photo of himself watching the game, wearing an “NFL” hat and quoted his Parks and Recreation character. ”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams! -Chris Traeger,” he wrote via Twitter.

Two years later, the 9-1-1 Lone Star actor rooted for the L.A. Rams at Super Bowl LVI alongside his brother, Chad Lowe, who was cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals.