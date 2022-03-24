Katy Perry

Though Perry earned her GED, she isn’t satisfied with the level of education she received before dropping out at 15. She told Yahoo in 2014: “I’m kind of bummed at this stage that I didn’t have a great education. … I was being pulled out of school even in the middle of school and sometimes being homeschooled. Sometimes we were sent to these really half-Christian, half-education, I-don’t-know-what-they-were schools.” The pop star added that she’s “learned to educate myself at this stage.”