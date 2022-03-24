Keanu Reeves

Reeves recounted his high school trauma, which ultimately led to him being expelled, to the Daily Mail in 2008. “It was a very small school and I guess I didn’t fit in,” the Matrix actor recalled. “I had conflicts and run-ins with the staff. The principal and I didn’t see eye-to-eye. I was one of those ‘Why?’ kids — I asked too many questions about everything. I couldn’t stop even if it got me into trouble.” Reeves was not pleased with his expulsion either. “It’s a terrible letter to receive, saying you can’t come back to school next year. Getting asked to leave was very upsetting,” he said.