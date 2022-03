Simon Cowell

Cowell left school at 16, and he’s confident enough in his decision that he has said his son could do the same if he wanted. “Leave at 16 if you want to work, 100 percent I would encourage him,” the X Factor judge told BBC Radio 2 in 2016. “I don’t understand why you would want to torture someone to be somewhere they don’t want to be but actually want to go out into the real world and make a living.”