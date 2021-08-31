Brandon Jennings: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

During Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ 10-year anniversary special, the reality star admitted that she met Tristan Thompson through her friend Brandon Jennings.

“I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that’s how [we met],” she said in the 2017 episode. “Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]‘s, was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected.”

Kardashian and Thompson first sparked romance rumors in September 2016. They welcomed their first child together, daughter True, in April 2018. After the athlete cheated on the new mom multiple times, including with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods, the duo called it quits in 2019.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Us broke the news that Kardashian and Thompson were back together after isolating together with their little one in August 2020. Less than a year later, the duo decided to go their separate ways for good.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source detailed to Us in June 2021. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent. Things just didn’t work out.”