Chloe Grace Moretz: Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too,” Trainor told Chelsea Handler on her Netflix show in 2016. “Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'”

The Carrie actress noted that she knew Sabara, who was “the nicest guy in the world” and it was a match made in heaven.

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and three years later, they confirmed that they welcomed their first child together.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE,” the songwriter wrote via Instagram in February 2021.