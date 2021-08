Hailee Steinfeld: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Although Turner reached out to her friend for more information about Jonas, Steinfeld was surprised to learn that her role went further than that.

“No! Are they saying that? I will totally take credit for that if they are saying it,” she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2019 about rumors that she played matchmaker.

The duo went on to get married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child the following year.