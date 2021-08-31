Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

“I knew Joe through people and we had done benefits together, and I knew Sofia from working with her, and we were at a party together and I just introduced them,” Ferguson said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015.

Vergara got honest with Vanity Fair about her initial feelings when her costar wanted to give her number to her future husband.

“The day that I sent the press release [announcing the breakup], Joe immediately contacted Jesse Tyler Ferguson, like, ‘Please, please, please tell her I want her number.’ And I’m like, ‘Jesse, no, he’s too handsome,'” she shared in April 2015. “Then, after two days of Jesse trying to convince me, I’m like, ‘OK, give him my number.’ I’m thinking, I’m in New Orleans shooting, and he’s in L.A. Nothing’s going to happen. But we started talking a lot, and then he showed up in New Orleans. Since then, we’ve been inseparable.”

In June 2021, Vergara and Manganiello celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date.

“Feliz first date anniversary @joemanganiello,” she gushed via Instagram. “7 años luuuv uuuuu.”