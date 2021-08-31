Maria Shriver: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Pratt and Schwarzenegger sparked dating rumors in June 2018 after spending time together on a picnic in Santa Barbara, California. Us confirmed their relationship several days later and a source revealed that it was actually Schwarzenegger’s mother who “set them up.”

“Her family really likes him,” the insider added at the time.

The Parks and Recreation actor, who split from ex-wife Anna Faris the previous year after eight years of marriage, announced that he and Schwarzenegger were engaged in January 2019. Six months later, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Montecito, California.

The duo announced their daughter Lyla’s birth in August 2020.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor captioned a photo of his newborn’s hand. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”