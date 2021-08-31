Nicole Richie: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

“I’m going to take responsibility for everything!” Richie said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2014 about playing matchmaker to her brother-in-law and Diaz. “I am a devoted sister-in-law.”

Although she didn’t share too many details on the connection, the actress and the musician got married in January 2015 at their Beverly Hills home after less than one year of dating. The couple announced in January 2020 that they welcomed their daughter, Raddix.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family,” the pair shared in their Instagram statement at the time.