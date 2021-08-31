Taylor Swift: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Sheeran may have known Seaborn for quite some time, but it was through his friend Swift that they found their happily ever after. The musician shared that it was during the “Folklore” singer’s iconic Independence Day parties in Rhode Island that the duo reconnected.

“My relationship started on the fourth of July,” Sheeran detailed during a joint interview for his and Swift’s “End Game” music video in 2018. Swift then asked her friend, “Where? Whose house? Whose house?” to which Sheeran answered, “Taylor’s house.”

“I was like, ‘Taylor, can she turn up?’ and you were like, ‘Yep’ and then here we are,” he added.

Sheeran and Seaborn announced their engagement in January 2018. The “Thinking Out Loud” singer confirmed their nuptials the following year on his song “Remember the Name.”

“[I actually wrote it] before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he told Charlamagne Tha God in July 2019. “[I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously, it’s already come out.”

Us confirmed Seaborn’s pregnancy in July 2020 and the following year, the pair welcomed their daughter, Lyra.