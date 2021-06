Billy Porter

From the Tonys to the Met Gala, the Pose star isn’t afraid to take fashion risks — and not just in a simple suit. However, his binary breaking mindset goes beyond clothing. In March 2020, Porter opened up about deciding to portray a “genderless” Fairy Godmother in the Camila Cabello-led Cinderella movie.

“Magic has no gender,” he told CBS News. “I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”