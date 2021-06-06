Demi Lovato

The former Disney Channel star went through a journey of self-discovery before coming out as nonbinary in May 2021. “When I strip myself of the norms that society has pushed on me … I have become the most complete and authentic version of myself,” they said during a conversation with Jane Fonda later that month. “If I had listened to the patriarchy, my life would have never changed. … I probably would have been married to a man with kids doing the thing that I was raised to believe I should do.”