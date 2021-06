Harry Styles

Speaking to L’Officiel in December 2019, the “Carolina” crooner claimed “gender differentiation” was fading away. “Many borders are falling – in fashion, but also in music, films and art. … Even if the masculine and feminine exist, their limits are the subject of a game,” he said. “We no longer need to be this or that. I think now, people are just trying to be good.”

The following year, he posed on the cover of Vogue in a designer gown.