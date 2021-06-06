Jaden Smith

When he began wearing skirts and dresses in public, Smith didn’t expect to spark a conversation. “I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms. I feel like people don’t really get it,” he told British GQ in March 2016. “I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction. I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”

Later that year, Jaden’s dad, Will Smith, explained why he doesn’t enforce gender stereotypes in his household. “The greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are,” he told BET. “As a parent, if it’s an oak tree, I want it to grow as an oak tree. I’m not gonna try to force it to be an apple tree. … We encourage our kids to experiment and seek who they are more than who we want them to be.”