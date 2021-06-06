Jonathan Van Ness

Self-acceptance is a lifelong journey, as the Queer Eye star discovered when he came into his nonbinary identity. “Some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman,” he told Out magazine in June 2019. “I didn’t think I was allowed to be nonconforming or genderqueer or nonbinary — I was just always, like, ‘a gay man’ because that’s just the label I thought I had to be. … Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I’m here for it.”