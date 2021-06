Miley Cyrus

Since her Disney days, the “Slide Away” singer has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, publicly coming out as pansexual in 2015. “People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever,” she told Vanity Fair four years later. “Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender.”