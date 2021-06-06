Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black alum is known for her androgynous look, and in a June 2015 Elle interview, she proudly broke down what gender fluidity means to her. “Gender fluidity is not really feeling like you’re at one end of the spectrum or the other,” the Pitch Perfect 3 star said. “For the most part, I definitely don’t identify as any gender. I’m not a guy; I don’t really feel like a woman, but obviously I was born one. So, I’m somewhere in the middle. … The takeaway is that only you know who you were born to be and you need to be free to be that person.”