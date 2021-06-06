Sam Smith

In a September 2019 Twitter thread, the “Latch” singer publicly disclosed their nonbinary identity. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote. “I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision, but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f–k it!”

The Grammy winner went into more detail about their journey one year later. “Queer people all around the world, we don’t identify within those two places,” they told CBS This Morning in November 2020. “Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life. … After being able to talk about my gender expression, I feel such a weight has been lifted.”