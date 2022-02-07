Brene Brown

The Dare to Lead author shared her take on the controversy via her website, along with an explanation for why she decided to step away from her two Spotify podcasts for the time being. “I paused because, as a creator with two podcasts exclusively on Spotify, I wanted to better understand the organization’s misinformation policy. I wanted to talk to the Spotify leadership about their position, their policies, and the application of those policies,” Brown wrote on February 3, adding that she had met with executives at Spotify to talk about the situation at hand

She continued: “As a creator on Spotify, my ask has been very straightforward since the beginning: I’d like Spotify to have a transparent misinformation policy (made available to the public) that balances addressing the complex misinformation issues we face today while respecting free speech. And to be meaningful, this policy must be applied across the platform without exception.”