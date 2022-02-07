Crosby, Stills and Nash

Young’s former bandmates backed him in his protest against Spotify, with Graham Nash writing in a statement that he “completely agree[ed with] and support[ed]” his friend. Reps for Nash confirmed to Billboard that he was also pulling his solo music from the platform.

The next day, David Crosby and Stephen Stills also requested that their management prevent their group and solo recordings from streaming on the site. “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the pair said in a joint statement. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”