India.Arie

The Grammy winner threw her support behind Young but her protest against Spotify goes beyond the spread of vaccine misinformation. “One is the Joe Rogan conversation and for me his language around race and some of the things I’ve seen and heard, but also coupled with that, there is the treatment of artists by Spotify,” Arie told Tamron Hall on February 4. “Artists are underpaid and Joe Rogan gets paid all this money and it’s hard for me to, these days, just sit back and go, ‘Oh, well, that’s how it goes.'”

The “Steady Love” singer also shared clips of Rogan using the N-word over the years on her Instagram Story during various conversations on his podcast. “I want to be clear, in no uncertain terms, where I stand on this. He should not say it,” Arie said. “Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there.”

Though Rogan argued that the video consisted of “out of context” snippets from “12 years of conversations” on his shows, he did apologize for using the racial slur. “I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now,” he said in an Instagram video on February 5.