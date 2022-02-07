Roxane Gay

The Bad Feminist author announced her decision to pull her podcast, “The Roxane Gay Agenda,” from Spotify in an op-ed for The New York Times published on February 3. “It was a difficult decision — there are a lot of listeners on the platform, and I may never recoup that audience elsewhere,” Gay wrote. “I am not trying to impede anyone’s freedom to speak. Joe Rogan and others like him can continue to proudly encourage misinformation and bigotry to vast audiences. They will be well rewarded for their efforts. The platforms sharing these rewards can continue to look the other way. But today at least, I won’t.”