Sophia Bush

The One Tree Hill alum announced plans to pull her podcast, “Work in Progress,” from Spotify on February 4. “I am doing what I have the power to do and hoping that however small my own impact on this platform will be, it will add to a collective push that demands truth,” Bush wrote. In her statement, the Good Sam star also accused Rogan of being “cruel and unhinged,” alleging that he “bragged about how he could get away with disinformation” on his podcast.

“He is willing to harm you for profit. Many of us are willing to lose profit to defend your right to live unharmed and to factually informed,” Bush claimed. “I hope we can create a wave big enough to be felt, together.”