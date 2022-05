Jessica Simpson

The singer revealed in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, that she was sexually abused at the age of 6 at a family friend’s house. “I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong,” she wrote. Years later, Simpson turned to alcohol and pills to cope before becoming sober in November 2017.

Simpson previously told Elle in 2008 that she had “definitely experienced abuse in a way that I would tell people to take their heart and run.”