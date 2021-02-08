News

Stars Who Used to Be Boy Scouts: Chris Pratt, Jack Black and More

By
Dan Reynolds Stars Who Used to Be Boy Scouts
 Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
14
1 / 14
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Dan Reynolds

Before becoming the frontman of Imagine Dragons, Reynolds achieved Eagle Scout status in 2004.

Back to top