News Stars Who Used to Be Boy Scouts: Chris Pratt, Jack Black and More By Dory Jackson 10 hours ago Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 14 1 / 14 Dan Reynolds Before becoming the frontman of Imagine Dragons, Reynolds achieved Eagle Scout status in 2004. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News