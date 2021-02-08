Jay Leno

Dave Berg, a former producer for The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, recalled how the legendary late-night host used his experience from Boy Scouts as a teaching moment when the show was set to return days after 9/11 occurred in 2001. “He told a story about being a 12-year-old Boy Scout, admitting he was not a very good one because his dyslexia made it difficult for him to accomplish tasks such as tying knots,” Berg told The Washington Times in 2011. “So, his Scoutmaster, a wise and compassionate man, designated him as the troop’s ‘cheermaster.’ It would be his job to tell jokes to keep the guys’ spirits up.”

He continued, “Mr. Leno said he was aware at the time that this was not the most important job in the troop, but it was something he could do to contribute to its welfare. And that’s how he felt about going back on the air [after 9/11]. He knew he wasn’t out there shoveling debris at ground zero, but at least he would be bringing a little cheer into people’s lives.”