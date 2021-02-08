John Lithgow

The Crown star may have not become an actor had he not attended a Boy Scout summer camp when he was 12 years old. During his time at Camp Birch in Ohio, he performed a skit where he was the damsel in distress and another camper played the hero, an “Eagle Scout named Larry Fogg.”

The hero was supposed to pick up Lithgow, but his costar fell because the Golden Globe winner was a bit heavier than expected. “And all those boys, that whole hillside full of Boy Scouts, they screamed and yelled and laughed,” he recalled to NPR in 2010. “It was like manna from heaven falling on me. I’ve always said that if you hear enough laughter and applause at a young enough age, you’re doomed — you’re going to be an actor.”