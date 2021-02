Nolan Gould

Before becoming a cast member of Modern Family, Gould was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. “In Boy Scouts, I memorized something known as the Outdoor Code, which taught me to be ‘clean in my outdoor manners, to be careful with fire, to be considerate in the outdoors, and to be conservation-minded,’” he told Sierra magazine in 2014. “We are also taught to leave no trace.”