Hillary Clinton

During the first-ever International Day of the Girl celebration in 2012, the former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate told a troop what she learned during her time as a Scout. She also raved about the organization’s legacy. “I think it’s fair to say Girl Scouts were ahead of their time,” she said at the event. “When Girl Scouts were founded a hundred years ago, that was pretty revolutionary. And even today, I think in some parts of the world, it would still be considered that.”