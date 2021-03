Katie Couric

The famous broadcast journalist wrote an essay for ABC News titled “Girl Scouts USA: The Year of the Girl” in 2012. “In fact, I really loved being a Girl Scout and was really honored when I was asked to deliver the keynote speech at their annual convention in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “It was there in November that I learned about the organization’s ‘Year of the Girl’ initiative and the ‘To Get Her There’ campaign.”