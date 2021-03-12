News Stars Who Used to Be Girl Scouts: Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift and More By Dory Jackson 9 hours ago Shutterstock 16 6 / 16 Meghan Markle According to the Girl Scouts blog, the Duchess of Sussex was a troop member in her youth. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News