Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt

The Booksmart star and Pitch Perfect actor met at a mutual friend’s Bat Mitzvah as kids before reconnecting on the first day of ninth grade at L.A.’s Harvard-Westlake School. A little over a decade later, both actors had their own shows on Broadway, Feldstein with Hello, Dolly! and Platt with Dear Evan Hansen. The two have also been each other’s plus-ones to numerous award shows.