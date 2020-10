Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike actor announced via Instagram on October 4 that he adopted a Dutch Shepherd named Rooklin. “This is the newest member of the Tatum tribe. Meet ‘Rook’ or ‘Rooklin,’ [my] 12 week old Dutch Shepard [sic],” he wrote. “He’s gonna be a goon. After I lost my Lulu, I didn’t know when or if I’d be open to having another dog. But he sought me out and we met eyes and then some imprinting type s–t happened. Haha I just hope I can handle the little hood rat.”