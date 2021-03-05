Dan Smyers

The Dan + Shay songwriter and his wife, Abby Smyers, decided to adopt a 16-year-old chihuahua after fostering the dog and learning of its health issues.

“We’re glad this tiny pup is safe now and finally getting to feel love (possibly for the first time). she’s making great strides, and we even saw some tail wagging this afternoon (

). once she is healthy again, we’ll make sure she finds the perfect forever home. as always, please #adoptdontshop.

,” the singer wrote on Instagram when the couple first started fostering the pup in February 2021.

Dan later gave fans an update that the couple decided to keep the new family member. “She was dealt a tough hand in her previous life, but we’re going to make up for lost love the rest of the time she has left,” the “Speechless” crooner said in a second Instagram post on March 2. “We’re unsure of whether she had a family before, but we’re happy to say that she does now as we’ve decided to officially adopt her as our 5th dog.”