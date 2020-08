Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The “New Rules” singer and the model introduced their rescue puppy, Dexter, via Instagram on August 1. “Our tiny best friend Dexter!!!” Lipa captioned a series of photos of the black pup, which has a white patch of fur on its chest. “Thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT.”

Hadid, for his part, wrote, “Our spirit companion came to us with a big number 7 on his chest.. some things are meant 2 be!!!!!!!! BIIG DEX.”