Henry Golding

Another quarantine buddy! “So today was a hug day at the Golding house hold, we became foster parents for this little pup Stella. Sadly with Covid 19 alot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty’s, what better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball,” the actor captioned an Instagram pic with his furry friend on March 31. Two days later, Golding shared a sweet video of Stella giving him a hug. “Someone woke up from a nap and needed a cuddle… I’d say it’s going pretty well so far ❤️ #adoptdontshop.”