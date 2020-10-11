Jennifer Aniston

The Friends alum introduced her new rescue puppy, Lord Chesterfield, via Instagram on October 11. “👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️,” Aniston captioned a clip of the white dog sleeping with a bone in his mouth. “He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼.”