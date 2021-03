Kristen Bell

In March 2021, the Good Place alum introduced the latest furry friend to join her family: Whiskey. “Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway?” she wrote via Instagram. “He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home 💗.”